Raksha Bandhan: Technology, social media fades zeal, but essence remains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is an air of festivity all around with decked up markets and girls and women thronging the market to buy rakhis and celebrate Raksha Bandhan. One of the most auspicious festivals dedicated to the bond between sister and brother is here. A section of youths though feel that with the passage of time, the actual zeal of Raksha Bandhan has faded due to the domination of technology and social media in the lives of people. However, several people feel the other way; they feel that the essence of festivals pervades and it will remain eternal. They say the technology has enabled people to celebrate the festival even from far away. Here are excerpts:

Digital connections have made festivals easy for distant family members. They can join each other virtually anywhere on the earth. A sister can celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother online. This is helping people to enjoy the festivals together. -Jyoti Manjhi, a professional

With time, this enthusiasm is changing and these all are formalities now. Earlier the preparations used to start from months before. Sisters used to make rakhi by themselves and wait for the day to tie it on the wrist of their brother. This was the way to show the love and affection of a sister towards her brother. But now the festival is all about formalities and gifts.-Saloni Lal Srivastava,Student

When we remember about festivals, it always reminds us of the gathering of family members. But this is rarely seen in today’s world. All are busy in their life and are not able to meet on even festivals. Today there are festivals but there has been a change in manner of celebration. Behind all these, people’s hectic schedule, engagement with mobile phones, distance created by them, etc like factors are responsible.-Saurabh Tameshwari, a professional

Somehow the feeling behind the festival is disappearing. From my point of view, modern life style is totally responsible for this. Somehow everyone is busy in their own life. And they try to avoid public gatherings. Most of us are comfortable connecting online and that is the reason for losing bond between each other.-Aditya Tiwari, Professional

Everyone is so busy in their life now, from study to job, that we don’t understand the true meaning of Raksha Bandhan. We definitely wait for the festival, but only for gifts. It is now seen as a gift sharing occasion.

Raksha Bandhan has now become just a day’s festival. Since the culture of joint family is mostly finished, the conversation between siblings has reduced. We need to spend more time with each other and try to understand each other better. Only then we will realize the true meaning of the Raksha Bandhan festival.