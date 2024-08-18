 Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds Also Available
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRaksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds Also Available

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds Also Available

Ram Mandir Rakhis Catch Fancy Of Buyers, Stocks End

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds Also Available | Image Source: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Markets in the city are flooded with rakhis in different designs and colours but Ram Mandir Rakhi is in huge demand this Rakshabandhan. Ram Mandir Rakhis in meenkari design available in the markets in the city have been made using red thread, metal crystal pearls and multi-coloured beads.

An image of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is at the centre of rakhi, with replica of Ram Temple in the background and Jai Shri Ram or Shri Ram written on it. The price of these rakhis, fetched from Ayodhya and Mumbai, start from Rs 100 and go up to 150 apiece. Shopkeeper Deepak Rathod at his shop located near Khedapati Temple in New Market told Free Press that Ram Mandir rakhis were very popular and in great demand.

FPJ Shorts
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Gift Ideas For Your Sister This Rakhi
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
NTA To Release Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 Results Soon at nta.ac.in; All Updates Inside!
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Gets Over ₹17 Crore Tax Notice From Delhi GST Authorities
Odisha Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2024 Prelim Exam Results Released At ossc.gov.in
Odisha Staff Selection Commission CHSL 2024 Prelim Exam Results Released At ossc.gov.in

“We fetched around two dozen Ram Mandir Rakhis in two different patterns from Ayodhya and most of them have been sold out. Only four pieces remain,” Deepak says. Murari Raikwar said he had bought 50 dozen Ram Mandir Rakhis in meenakari design. Only four pieces remain unsold.

Read Also
Raksha Bandhan 2024: From Rich Chanderi Sari To Intricately-Designed Zari Batua, 7 Special Gifts...
article-image

“Customers are demanding these rakhis. We can’t procure them now. So, we have to say no,” Raikwar says. In addition, Vrindavan Shri Kishna, Baba Barfani, rudraksh and beej rakhis are also in demand. “Customers are demanding rakhis themed on Hindu gods like Rama, Krishna and Shiva.

“Long dori rudraksh rakhi is in the market for the first time,” says Ankit Rathod, adding, “the price of rakhis has increased by 10% in comparison to last year.” Preeti Rathod from Sewa Bharati Gobarshilp Self-Help Group, Bhopal, says that they made beej rakhis, made of cow dung embedded with seeds of fruit and vegetable plants to save environment and cows. “We tied beej rakhi on wrist of chief minister Mohan Yadav and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at an event recently,” she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds...

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Passenger Finds Worm In 'Upma' On Vande Bharat Express; Claims Fresh Meal Wasn't Offered

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman Cards To Be Issued For Mentally-Challenged Women

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

Madhya Pradesh Shocker! Charred Bodies Of Young Man & Woman Found Chained Together in Chhatarpur 

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...

MP August 18 Weather Updates: Alert In 4 Districts Including Singrauli, Anuppur; Rain Activity To...