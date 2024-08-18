Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhis With Images Of Hindu Gods In Demand, Gobar Rakhis With Embedded Seeds Also Available | Image Source: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Markets in the city are flooded with rakhis in different designs and colours but Ram Mandir Rakhi is in huge demand this Rakshabandhan. Ram Mandir Rakhis in meenkari design available in the markets in the city have been made using red thread, metal crystal pearls and multi-coloured beads.

An image of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is at the centre of rakhi, with replica of Ram Temple in the background and Jai Shri Ram or Shri Ram written on it. The price of these rakhis, fetched from Ayodhya and Mumbai, start from Rs 100 and go up to 150 apiece. Shopkeeper Deepak Rathod at his shop located near Khedapati Temple in New Market told Free Press that Ram Mandir rakhis were very popular and in great demand.

“We fetched around two dozen Ram Mandir Rakhis in two different patterns from Ayodhya and most of them have been sold out. Only four pieces remain,” Deepak says. Murari Raikwar said he had bought 50 dozen Ram Mandir Rakhis in meenakari design. Only four pieces remain unsold.

“Customers are demanding these rakhis. We can’t procure them now. So, we have to say no,” Raikwar says. In addition, Vrindavan Shri Kishna, Baba Barfani, rudraksh and beej rakhis are also in demand. “Customers are demanding rakhis themed on Hindu gods like Rama, Krishna and Shiva.

“Long dori rudraksh rakhi is in the market for the first time,” says Ankit Rathod, adding, “the price of rakhis has increased by 10% in comparison to last year.” Preeti Rathod from Sewa Bharati Gobarshilp Self-Help Group, Bhopal, says that they made beej rakhis, made of cow dung embedded with seeds of fruit and vegetable plants to save environment and cows. “We tied beej rakhi on wrist of chief minister Mohan Yadav and minister Kailash Vijayvargiya at an event recently,” she added.