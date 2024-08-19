 Rakhi 2024: Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Ties Rakhi To Sanitary Workers
Mayor Malti Rai and State Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the BCLL buses. They extended greetings to them on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai tied Rakhi to sanitary workers in the state capital on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday. She said that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) also provided a gift to women on the occasion, they will travel fare-free in Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses.

Mayor Rai said, "Sanitary workers worked really hard to keep the city clean as a result of which people of Bhopal are living a healthy life. Therefore, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I tied rakhis to our sanitary workers brothers."

"Bhopal Municipal Corporation thought of providing a gift to women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan that they would travel fare-free in BCLL buses. In the series, today, I inspected the bus, inquired with the women about the benefits and extended greetings to them on the occasion," she added.

Applauding the decision to provide fare-free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan, Minister Sarang said it is a good initiative of the corporation and it has a good impact.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Bhopal Mayor have taken a good initiative that they made free fare for women travelling in Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) bus. Today, I also met the women passengers on the bus and congratulated them. When the government takes such a decision, it has a good impact."' Sarang told ANI.

