Rajiv Gandhi was true architect of digital India: Kamal Nath

Former Chief minister Kamal Nath termed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the real architect of modern digital India. In a virtual address to youths on the occasion of Gandhi's birth anniversary, the Congress leader said that the late prime minister strengthened democracy and harmony in the country and laid a foundation for new India of the 21st century.

Nath said that Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary person who started the computer revolution in the country and was responsible for bringing down the voting age from 21 to 18. His historic decision had laid the foundation for democratic youth leadership, he added.

Attacking the BJP government, Nath said that in the last 15 years, Madhya Pradesh has lagged behind a lot in all fields be it agriculture or Industry. The Congress leader also alleged that there are fewer government jobs available for youth in the state. Therefore, investment in private sector should be encouraged for job creation. The BJP has started the ‘on sale politics’ in the state. Due to this business deal the state Madhya Pradesh had earned bad name in the nation. When nation was preparing to combat Corona, the BJP was busy in toppling the government.

Earlier while talking to media Nath stated that as the by-elections are nearing, the BJP leaders and the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will go on making baseless announcements. The job of the BJP leaders is to fool the common man to win the elections, he added.