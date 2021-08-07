Rajgarh: Panchayats responsible if cattle left stranded on road

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh district administration has come up with unique way to reduce the road accidents because of cattle. The district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued an order, instructing all Panchyats to ensure that cattle are not left stranded on the roads during Monsoon.

He said if any cattle is spotted sitting on the road, the concerning Panchayat secretary will be suspended. The chief executive officer of the district Panchayat will also be held responsible, he said. He said the cowshed managers have been instructed to keep the cattle safe unless they will be booked.

Notably, cattle are seen found sitting on roads especially on roads in the districts. And, this leads road accidents in the night and also cause traffic jams.