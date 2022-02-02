Rajgarh: Man poses as minister's kin, abuses cops

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly posed as te nephew of a Madhya Pradesh minister and threatened and abused policemen when they stopped loud music from being played at a wedding function here, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Some videos later surfaced on social media in which the man, identified as Udayraj Singh Sisodia, was purportedly seen abusing the policemen while claiming that he was the nephew of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the minister had called him over phone and denied having any relation with the accused.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when head constable Suresh Mewade and two other policemen went to stop loud DJ music from being played at a marriage garden in Pachor town of the district, the police official said.

The accused allegedly abused and threatened the policemen and stopped them from doing their work, he said.

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered against Udayraj Singh Sisodia and DJ owner under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the MP Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam (an Act to control noise pollution), the official said.

After the clips went viral on social media, the accused issued a video statement seeking an apology for his act.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:28 AM IST