Rajgarh: Harassed by money lender, two friends commit suicide by consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Harassed by a money lender, two friends allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Rajgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

While one friend owned a pathology lab, another ran a salon at two different places in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Singh, a resident of village Harlay under Boda police station area and Ramvilas Sen, a resident of Pachore in the district.

According to police sources, Singh committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at a hotel in Beora on Monday. A handwritten suicide note recovered from the spot mentioned name of Rajesh Bhartiya alias Harish Kumar Bharitya. Singh, in suicide note, wrote that he had borrowed money from Rajesh Bhartiya. Though he returned money, Rajesh forced him to shell out more. He also held Rajesh Bhartiya responsible for forcing him to commit suicide.

Police sources said name of Rajesh Bhartiya was written on palm of Ramvilas Sen, who was found dead near railway track in Pachore. Later, it was found that Sen and Singh were friends and the duo had borrowed money from Bhartiya for their businesses.

Beora police station incharge Rajpal Singh Rathore said accused has been arrested and is being questioned. “During course of interrogation, it was found that Bhartiya was constantly mounting pressure on deceased to return money,” he further said.

He further added that GRP is investigating Sen’s death has been informed about the arrest of Bhartiya.