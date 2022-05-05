Raisen: 5 people including 14-year-old girl die, 4 sustain injuries in auto rickshaw-truck collision

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Five people including a 14-year-old girl were killed and four others sustained injuries after an auto-rickshaw and a mini truck collided head-on in Raisen district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said that the accident occurred around 3 am near Tedia bridge under Umraoganj police station limits, located 22 km from the district headquarters.

The auto-rickshaw was heading towards the state capital Bhopal from Raisen when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Four occupants of the auto-rickshaw and the minor girl travelling in the truck died, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Dhanraj Goswami (35), resident of Sagar district, Arbaj Khan (19), Imanuddin (28), Raine Qureshi (14), all from Bhopal, and Amit Lodhi (27), belonging to Raisen, he said.

Four injured persons, including two who were in a serious condition, were rushed to a medical facility in Bhopal, the official said.

The police have registered two separate cases against drivers of both the vehicles for rash driving, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ Bhopal: Uma Bharti to visit Raisen temple to perform Jal Abhishek

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:46 AM IST