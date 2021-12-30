Raipur: Narottam should explain whether he is happy or sad on Kalicharan Maharaj's arrest, asks Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the arrest of religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was made as per procedure and no rules were violated by the state police.

Earlier today, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from a private guest house situated at Garh near Khajuraho town in Chhatarpur district for his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Baghel said, "If somebody uses indecent language towards Mahatma Gandhi action will be taken against him and Chhattisgarh Police has done the same. Kalicharan Maharaj's family and lawyer have been informed about his arrest by Chhattisgarh police. He will be presented before the court within 24 hours time,” he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to the objection of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Baghel said, "Narottam should tell whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? No rules have been violated and arrest made by Chhattisgarh police as per procedures." Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also slammed Mishra and said that a criminal has been arrested, so he should not object to it.

"A criminal has been arrested, so he should not object to it. Usually, the police give information but there are many types of crimes. Sometimes the information is given, sometimes not," said Sahu.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister had objected to the manner of the arrest and directed the Director-General of Police to seek clarification from his Chhattisgarh counterpart.

"We have an objection to the manner in which the arrest was made by the Chhattisgarh Police. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh should not have violated the interstate protocol. They should have informed us. If they wanted, they could have issued notice him notice and called him." Earlier this morning, a seven-member team of Raipur Police arrested the accused in Khajuraho at around 4 am in the morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, supporters and followers of Kalicharan Maharaj in Indore prayed for his safety and security.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:34 PM IST