Rain woes: More than 11 lakh farmers affected, 8,442 villages damaged badly in MP

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, in a presentation made before the central study team on Friday, assessed a loss of about Rs 9,500 crores due to excessive rains and floods that occurred in last week of August. The meeting of the central team led by joint secretary union government, Ashutosh Agnihotri took place at CM’s residence on Friday.

Chouhan said that according to preliminary assessment there has been a loss of about Rs 9,500 crore caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the state. Crops in more than 11 lakh hectare area in 24 districts were damaged thereby affecting about 11.34 lakh farmers across the state. In addition, 60,000 houses were damaged by the floods. Extensive damage was also caused to the houses, cattle and roads and other infrastructure in the state besides crops, informed Chouhan.

Twelve districts were severely affected while 23 districts were affected partially. In total damage was caused to 8,442 villages. The state has received 26 to 39 percent more than the average rainfall in the month of August in Sehore, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Harda, Dewas, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Bhopal and Chhindwara.

Special arrangements were made for the relief including providing them accommodation and food. Chouhan said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that they succeeded in preventing loss of life.

Home Guard, Army, SDERF and NDERF actively undertook the rescue operations rescuing 13,344 people across the state. A total of 22,546 people were evacuated to the safer places in the most affected districts of Ujjain, Khargone, Khandwa, Vidisha, Niwari, Narsinghpur and Seoni. A total of 231 relief camps were set up in the state.

CM requests to send a separate team to assess damage caused by insect-disease

Chief Minister has requested to send a separate Central Study Team to assess the damage caused by insect-disease to crops. Soyabean, maize and gram crops have been affected due to the insect disease. Crops in 1.5 lakh hectare area and 17 lakh farmers are affected by insect-disease in the state. Damage is being surveyed by the revenue staff of the state. Chouhan said that losses are being compensated through crop insurance.