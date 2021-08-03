Rain woes in Gwalior: National highways closed, dams opened, alert issued in over 30 villages

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Due to incessant rain in the district for the past 48 hours, alert has been issued regarding flood in over 30 villages of Gwalior district along with other districts of Gwalior Chambal zone. The banks of the Sindh and Parvati rivers of the district are on the merge of drowning due to incessant rains.
Along with this, Gwalior-Indore national highway has been completely closed. Due to flood water on the national highway, all vehicles going to Shivpuri, Bhopal, Indore have been stopped. After suddenly releasing 3 lakh cuesec of water from Harsi Dam last night, many villages of Bhitarwar tehsil have been engulfed in water.
Collector Gwalior Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has issued alert in many villages in Mohana and Karhiya areas. Village Khiriya, situated on the banks of Parvati river, has been evacuated by the administration team late at night. There are about 20 to 30 villages in the area where an alert has been issued.
