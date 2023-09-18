Rain Review At Midnight, Will Call Army, Air Force If Needed: CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Army and Air Force would be called if required for flood relief operations amid heavy rains in the state.

"The water has started receding in the affected areas. Our efforts are to keep the people safe. If required, the army and Air Force would also be called in," Chouhan said while holding a virtual meeting with Indore divisional commissioner and district collector of Indore, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani and Dhar at 1.30 am on Sunday.

The chief minister assured of paying compensation to affected farmers after the survey. The situation is under control but the people are on alert and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and NDRF are working in these areas.

The flow in water bodies as well as rain has reduced, he said. In view of waterlogging caused by excessive rainfall in Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur district, SDERF conducted 89 rescue operations and rescued 8,718 people and 2,637 livestock.

They were shifted to safe places. In all, 610 personnel and 801 Home Guards have been deployed for relief work in flood-affected districts. During review, Chouhan said, “I prayed to Lord Mahakal for rain. Water reservoirs are now filled. Electricity production has improved.

I instructed to send helicopter to rescue three persons stranded in Ujjain.” Chief minister had offered prayers to Lord Mahakal in Ujjain recently as rainfall had almost stopped in the state.

Following chief minister’s directives, adequate arrangements have been made for food and accommodation for people affected by excessive rains in the districts. Barring isolated incidents, there was no major loss to life. The district collectors told chief minister that NDRF and SDRF teams were working in affected areas.

