Rain Relief In Madhya Pradesh: Monsoon Breaks Silence, But For How Long?

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a prolonged break in the monsoon, state has finally witnessed the return of rain. Light rain has been reported in Bhopal, with intermittent showers since this morning, and heavy rainfall during the night.

Additionally, places like Jabalpur, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, and Chhindwara have also received rainfall. Notably, there is a heavy rainfall alert in Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Harda, and Burhanpur today.

According to Vedprakash Singh, a senior scientist at the IMD in Bhopal, this rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation from the northwest of the Bay of Bengal and low-pressure areas becoming active. Over the next 24 hours, this system is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh, resulting in increased rainfall in the state. Eastern winds are also active in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also Bhopal Weather: Rain Drenches State After Long Dry Spell

Around September 10 to 12, another weather system is expected to become active in the Bay of Bengal, which will lead to light to moderate rainfall throughout the state.

Rain activity is predicted to persist in the region until September 18 to 20.

According to local reports, Madhya Pradesh has seen a 19% deficit in rainfall so far this monsoon season (from June 1 to September 5). The state has received an average of 26.16 inches of rain, whereas it was expected to receive 32.43 inches. The eastern part of the state has seen a 16% deficit, while the western part has experienced a 23% deficit.

The highest recorded rainfall in the state has been in Narsinghpur, exceeding 41 inches. Other districts like Seoni, Mandla-Jabalpur, and Dindori have received more than 35 inches of rainfall. Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, and Narmadapuram have seen 28 inches or more of rainfall. Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore, and Vidisha have received more than 24 inches of rainfall.

Here is the current weather outlook for the five major cities

Bhopal: Expect light rain with occasional thunder and cooler temperatures.

Indore: Anticipate the possibility of light rain, with chances of heavy rainfall in some areas.

Gwalior: The weather will be partly cloudy with sporadic rainfall and possible drizzles.

Jabalpur: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of the region, while other districts may also receive rain.

Ujjain: The city will experience light rain, and the weather is expected to change in the surrounding districts as well.