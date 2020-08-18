Rain in east MP: Dams’ sluice gates opened

Sluice gates of dams were opened in the state on Tuesday due to excessive rain. Thirteen sluice gates of Bargi dam were opened in Jabalpur. Similarly, gates of Ban Sagar dam of Shahdol were opened due to excessive rain, which the district received in last couple of days. Dam gates were also opened in Anuppur district.
Monsoon has been more active in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh while western parts experienced normal rain. Heavy rain is expected in Jabalpur and Sagar divisions and districts like Vidisha and Raisen in next 24 hours. Besides, moderate to heavy rain is expected over east and central Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours.
Rewa, Shahdol, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Hoshanbagad, Gwalior and Chambal division received rain besides Rewa, Umaria, Satna, Anuppur, Dindori, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua,Sehore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan.
According to information, Begumganj recorded 19 centimetre of rain while Malajhkhand recorded 15 cm and Baihar recorded 11 cm. Similarly, Bichhiya recorded 10 cm, Karanjia recorded 9 cm while Paraswara and Patan recorded 8 cm each. Tendukheda, Kurwai, Mugawali, Arone recorded 7 cm while Amarkantak, Patera, Nayanganj, Khurai, Satna and Pali recorded 6 cm. Bhopal recorded 0.42 cm of rainfall in last 24 hours.
According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation is persisting over north east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area extending up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level. The monsoon trough is passing through Shivpuri, Satna and then towards south east of Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area is expected to develop over north Bay of Bengal.
During last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall was received.