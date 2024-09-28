Railways Announces Festival Special 6k Trips By Trains In October & November

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The festive season is here, and so is the urge to meet and celebrate with our family and loved ones. To facilitate smooth travel and reservation hassle, the Indian Railways has planned more trains and special trips in October and November.

Trains will make over 6,000 special trips from October 1 to November 30 for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.

According to Railways, lakhs of passengers travel during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals. To provide smooth and comfortable travel to the huge crowd of passengers, the railways have made preparations to operate special trains this year as well. During the period of two months, these special trains will make more than 6,000 trips and will work to transport a large number of passengers to their destination.

Last year too, a large number of festival special trains were operated by Indian Railways, and these trains made a total of 4,429 trips, through which lakhs of passengers got the facility of comfortable travel.

Every year, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, a large number of people from all over the country leave for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. For the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Every year, due to the rush of passengers during festivals, tickets in most trains go into the waiting list two-three months in advance. Keeping this in mind, this year too, special trains are being operated by the Railways on the occasion of festivals.