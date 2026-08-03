 Railways Announces 4 Extra Trips Of Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train For Festive Rush
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Railways Announces 4 Extra Trips Of Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train For Festive Rush

To handle the festive rush, Indian Railways will operate four additional trips of the Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train. Train No. 01925 will run every Wednesday from August 5 to 26, while Train No. 01926 will operate every Saturday from August 8 to 29. The train will pass through Bhopal Division and halt at several major stations en route.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Railways Announces 4 Extra Trips Of Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train For Festive Rush
Railways Announces 4 Extra Trips Of Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train For Festive Rush | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the increase in passenger rush during the festive season in mind, the Indian Railways has announced 4 additional trips of the Kanpur Central - Madurai Special Train. 

The move is expected to provide relief to passengers travelling between North and South India. The train will also pass through the Bhopal Division, benefiting travellers from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Railways, Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central - Madurai Special will operate 4 additional trips every Wednesday from August 5 to August 26. The train will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:10 am.

Similarly, Train No. 01926 Madurai - Kanpur Central Special will run four trips every Saturday from August 8 to August 29. It will leave Madurai at 2:30 am.

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The special train will halt at several major stations, including Pukhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Dindigul.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest train schedule and reservation status before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience.

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