Rail roko agitation evokes little impact in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Police on Thursday detained around 200 demonstrators for trying to stop the trains as part of the four-hour 'rail roko' protest against the Centre's three farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha -- an aggregate of farmer unions -- had announced the nationwide rail blockade on Thursday to press for its demand to repeal the farm laws. ‘Rail roko' agitation passed off without any untoward incident and negligible or minimal impact on running of trains in the state.

SP Gwalior informed that around 65 protesters from Gwalior and around 30 protesters from Dabra were arrested for trying to stop the trains. Police and the railway police force flouted their move and detained them before they could stop the train.

Similar protests were held in Jabalpur, Salamatpur, Vidisha, Harda and many other places of the state. State police and railway police had made arrangements to check farmers from disrupting the movement of train.

Additional police force was deployed at railway stations to check entry of protesters.