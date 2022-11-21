Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Monday.

Before entering Madhya Pradesh after covering parts of six states of the country, the participants in the yatra will camp at Nimkhedi in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district for two days, he added.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh today tweeted "Today and tomorrow are rest days for #BharatJodoYatra which is camped at Nimkhedi in Maharashtra. Early morning on Wednesday, 23rd November, the yatra will move into Madhya Pradesh." During the break from Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in poll-bound Gujarat.

The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remained absent from Gujarat as he did not campaign in the state till today in this election.

Rahul Gandhi, who had refrained from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh where assembly elections were held on November 12, is addressing two public rallies in Rajkot and Surat on Monday for the first time.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address rallies in Panch Kakada, near Anaval Village, Mahuwa town in Surat district and at Shastri Maidan in Rajkot on Monday.

This will be his first political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7.

The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held with Himachal Pradesh on December 8.

In Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for over 27 years and is seeking its seventh term in office.

Rahul Gandhi was last seen in Gujarat on September 5, where he addressed the party workers in Ahmedabad, two days before moving on to lead the Yatra which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day, it added.