Rahul Gandhi Rahul’s Yatra enters Morena Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is entering Morena district in MP at 1:30pm on Saturday. The Yatra that will begin from Morena, passing through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Ujjain, will reach Ratlam from where it will enter Rajasthan on March 7.

During his five-day stay in MP, Rahul will interact with people belonging to different communities. He will communicate with women, aspirants for Agniveer Yojna, ex-service men, farmers, Patwari examinees and with those preparing for MPPSC examinations.

There will be road shows, meetings and street corner meetings during the Yatra. Before the assembly election, his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the Malwa and Nimar regions. This time he has focused on the Gwalior-Chambal region along with Malwa.

No Vehicular Flow From Habibganj Naka To RRL For 28 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic from Habibganj Naka (crossing) to RRL will remain closed for next 28 days on Hoshangabad Road in view of girder launching for Bhopal Metro train. The traffic coming from ISBT to Hoshangabad Road has been diverted from Sanchi Milk to Kasturba Hospital (BHEL), DRM office, Shakti Nagar, BSNL Tiraha, RRL tiraha to Hoshangabad Road. Similarly, traffic from Hoshangabad Road has been diverted to RRL Tiraha, BSNL Tiraha, Shakti Nagar, DRM Office, Kasturba Hospital, Sanchi Milk to ISBT Bus stop.