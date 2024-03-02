 Rahul Gandhi Rahul’s Yatra enters Morena Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is entering Morena district in MP at 1:30pm on Saturday. The Yatra that will begin from Morena, passing through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Ujjain, will reach Ratlam from where it will enter Rajasthan on March 7.

During his five-day stay in MP, Rahul will interact with people belonging to different communities. He will communicate with women, aspirants for Agniveer Yojna, ex-service men, farmers, Patwari examinees and with those preparing for MPPSC examinations.

There will be road shows, meetings and street corner meetings during the Yatra. Before the assembly election, his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the Malwa and Nimar regions. This time he has focused on the Gwalior-Chambal region along with Malwa.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chambal Among Several Other...
article-image

