 RaGa Running Shop Of Lies & Nath Is Its Salesman: CM
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mounted a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for leveling allegations against BJP and state government during his Shahdol tour on Tuesday. Chouhan said Rahul talked about Mohabbat ki Dukan but was running shop of lies.

He said Rahul spoke lies in Beohari about crime against women and tribals. “He (RaGa) is manager of shop of lies and Kamal Nath is its salesman. Both of them are selling lies to Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said. “ He (RaGa) is reckoning the black deeds of Congress-ruled Chhattsigarh and Rajasthan in Madhya Pradesh. Every section of society is happy due to public welfare and development works carried out during 20-year BJP rule,” he added.

He said Rahul should seek apology for misdeeds done by previous Kamal Nath government during 15 months.

