Quest For Power: Congress Sends Feelers To BJP Rebels Through ‘Common Friend’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the Congress has kept its channel open with its rebel leaders, the grand old party is also working on a second strategy to return to power; i.e. bringing to its fold the disgruntled leaders of the rival BJP.

The Congress leaders have started contacting the BJP rebels through their ‘common friends’. In this assembly election, several rebels from Congress and BJP had contested the election as independent after being denied a ticket.

All eyes are now on December 3 when the votes polled will be counted. The Congress and BJP both are confident of forming the government. Through common friends, Congress leaders have already started contacting the BJP rebels in the poll fray.

Many of these annoyed leaders had joined other political parties like BSP, AAP and contested the election as independent candidates. Around 10 candidates are on the target of Congress.

From Morena BSP candidate Rakesh Rustam Singh, from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla, from Lahar BSP candidate Rasal Singh, from Chanchoda AAP candidate Mamta Meena, from Bhind BSP candidate Sanjiv Kushwaha, from Tikamgarh independent candidate KK Shrivastava, from Rajnagar BSP candidate Ghasiram Patel, from Burhanpur independent candidate Harsh Chauhan, from Jobat independent candidate Madho Singh Dabar, and from Hoshangabad independent candidate Bhagwati Chore.

According to sources at Congress, the senior party leaders are trying to establish communication with the BJP rebels through their ‘friends’. The Congress wants the support of these MLAs to give stability to the government, if it is voted to power.

The party is taking all care to keep its flock together and doesn’t want 2020 history to repeat as a big faction led by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had toppled the Congress government formed after the 2018 Assembly election.