Quarantine devotees back in Madhya Pradesh from Kumbh Mela: Government

BHOPAL: The state government has issued instructions to collectors of all districts to remain vigilant about the devotees coming back from the Kumbh Mela and put them in quarantine.

The home department issued the orders on Saturday asking all the collectors to run a campaign till the village level. Devotees coming back from the Kumbh Mela should inform the police. Even aware citizens can give the information to the collectors and the collectors should release a dedicated phone number for this purpose, said the government orders issued by the home department.

Two mahants from Madhya Pradesh die of corona

Two mahants from Madhya Pradesh have died, so far, from corona in Haridwar till now. Chief of the Narsingh Temple in Jabalpur, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shyam Devacharya and Mahamandaleshwar of the Nirvana Akhada (Chitrakoot) have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to reports, the Mahant at the Gufa Mandir, Chandrmadas, in Bhopal, and some of his disciples have been admitted to a hospital in the state capital after suffering from Covid symptoms.