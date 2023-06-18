PWD Helper Changes His DOB Gives Loss of Rs 28 Lakh To State Coffer, EOW Registers The Case

Public Works Department, Bhopal |

Bhopal (madhya Pradesh): By changing his date of birth, a daily wage labourer managed to serve for over 10 years as ‘assistant work charge’ at the office of PWD, Bhopal. The Economic Offences Wing has registered a case for giving loss of Rs 28.38 lakh to state coffer.

DSP Anil Thakur posted in EOW had come to know about the alleged financial anomalies and other irregularities due to the laxity of PWD officials.

The ‘assistant work charge’ Shankarlal Pandey was born on March 1,1947. He had joied the PWD office in 1967 as a daily wager. Pandey was to retire on November 2009, but in 1990 he forged the documents and changed his date of birth to April 26,1959.

The same year he was regularised and given the post of ‘assistant work charge’. He continued to serve as a government servant on the post for 10 years and eight months and accrued salary of Rs 28.38 lakh illegally.

The two officials of the PWD the then assistant engineer Mukul Saxena and assistant sub divisional clerk Suman Rambhale ignored and helped the accused Pandey to change the date of birth and also to get extra time period in government job.

The EOW has registered the case against the three under section Shankarlal Pandey, Mukul Saxena and Suman Rambhale, under section 420, 465,468,471 and 120-B of IPC and have started the investigations.