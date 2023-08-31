PWD Consultants Will Be Monitored Through ‘Sarthak' App

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Works Department will now monitor the consultant responsible for quality control of construction in the state through the ‘Sarthak’ app. This app, prepared by the Science and Technology Department, will have to be followed by all the engineers appointed for the supervision of the construction works. Besides, the concerned consultants will also be connected to the Sarthak app.

Principal Secretary, Public Works, Sukhveer Singh has instructed the heads of all the construction agencies of the Public Works Department that it is necessary to monitor the contracted consultants for supervision and quality control at the construction site, because many times during the inspection, the consultants are absent at the construction site due to which the quality of construction work is likely to be affected.

Sarthak app should be used to monitor the consultant. All the construction agencies of the department, Chief Engineer Public Works, Chief Engineer Building, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation will contact the Science and Technology Department and seek detailed information and working system of the app and download the app on their mobile. Besides, the concerned consultants will also be given instructions to download the app. The Principal Secretary directed that action will be taken against the consultant if the attendance report is not received through the Sarthak app.

