PWD budget revolves around Chhindwara and Dewas: BJP

BHOPAL: A verbal spat broke over roads during discussion on PWD (Public works Department) during budget discussion in Assembly on Wednesday. While the opposition targeted the government saying that the PWD budget focussed around Chhindwara and Dewas, the ruling Congress MLAs alleged corruption during previous regime.

Former PWD minister and BJP MLA Rampal Singh opened the debate on PWD saying that when BJP formed the government it got Rs 860 crore budget for the department but when BJP handed over the government to Congress the PWD budget was Rs 10,700crore.

Citing various figures Singh compared 10 years of Congress rule with 10 years of BJP rule. Singh said that he could have presented 15 years figures but comparison was made at equal level.

He pointed out that current dispensation slashed budget provisions for roads and bridges that will hamper development of state. He also said that several projects that were completed during previous regime were mentioned in this budget.

School education minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the foundation stone that Singh laid for bridge in his constituency hasn’t seen the light of the day.

BJP MLA Girish Gautam said that PWD budget was not of entire state but confined only to Chhindwara and Dewas. Pradeep Laria alleged step motherly treatment meted out to Rewa.

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang and others said that roads built during BJP regime were made at inflated rates and smell of massive corruption.

A verbal spat broke over roads during discussion on PWD (Public works Department) during budget discussion in Assembly on Wednesday. While the opposition targeted the government saying that the PWD budget focussed around Chhindwara and Dewas, the ruling Congress MLAs alleged corruption during previous regime.

Former PWD minister and BJP MLA Rampal Singh opened the debate on PWD saying that when BJP formed the government it got Rs 860 crore budget for the department but when BJP handed over the government to Congress the PWD budget was Rs 10,700crore.

Citing various figures Singh compared 10 years of Congress rule with 10 years of BJP rule. Singh said that he could have presented 15 years figures but comparison was made at equal level.

pointed out that current dispensation slashed budget provisions for roads and bridges that will hamper development of state. He also said that several projects that were completed during previous regime were mentioned in this budget.

School education minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the foundation stone that Singh laid for bridge in his constituency hasn’t seen the light of the day.

BJP MLA Girish Gautam said that PWD budget was not of entire state but confined only to Chhindwara and Dewas. Pradeep Laria alleged step motherly treatment meted out to Rewa.

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang and others said that roads built during BJP regime were made at inflated rates and smell of massive corruption.