Pune-Barauni festival superfast train to make halts in MP

Pune-Barauni festival superfast train will make three trips to clear festival rush. The train will have halt in various stations in Madhya Pradesh like Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Itarsi.

Train Pune-Barauni (02143) will run on November 15, November 20 and November 22( Sunday, Friday and Sunday). It will depart from Pune at 4:15pm and reach Itarsi next day at 4:20am and will arrive at Barauni in the third day at 3:00am.

The train will run from Barauni on November 17, November 22 and November 24 ( Tuesday-Sunday-Tuesday). It will starts from Barauni at 8:30am and will reach Itarsi 7:25am next day. The train will reach Pune at 8:30pm.

It will have halt at Ahmed Nagar, Manmard, Bhushawal, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, Baxar, Aara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur.