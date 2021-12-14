Public participation is obtained in policy & decision-making, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at BJP Mukhyamantri Parishad meet in Varanasi

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Varanasi on Tuesday public participation was being obtained in policy making, decision making and monitoring in the state and this was done in Covid-19 management too, as per official information.

CM’s statement came during a presentation done by him innovations and implementation of schemes in Madhya Pradesh during chief ministers’ conference in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Tuesday.

He said, “Under policy making, suggestions were received from the public in different categories of the panchayats. Ladli Laxmi, Sambal Yojana, Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna are the outcomes of Panchayats. The plans were made based on the suggestions received. All this came to fruition in the earlier years.”

He said during pandemic 30600 crisis management groups were formed at the district level, development block, gram panchayat and ward level for the management of the pandemic and vaccination, which included religious leaders, public representatives, citizens, doctors and representatives of sanitation organisations.

Similarly, about 1.5 lakh volunteers joined “I Corona Volunteer" awareness campaign. In the “Yoga se nirog” programme, lakhs of Covid patients received online training from 3000 yoga instructors. In “Yuva shakti – Corona mukti abhiyan”, more than 10 lakh college students were trained for vaccination and Covid friendly behaviour to protect against Covid.

He said vaccination programme had been very successful. As many as 94% of eligible people had got the first dose and 77% the second dose.

He said public cooperation had been important for better implementation of PM Swanidhi Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Housing Scheme and Swamitva Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. Even during both the waves of Covid, containment efforts with participation of citizens yielded good results.

“If other states have considered this work done in Madhya Pradesh as a model, then the main role behind it is the cooperation of the common people as well as the guidance received from Prime Minister Modi”, he added.

He said monitoring of ration distribution, mid-day meal programme, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Ladli Laxmi Yojana, social security pension, scholarship distribution and Sambal Yojana was being done with public cooperation. Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti monitored the implementation of government schemes and programmes. These committees had been constituted at the gram panchayat, development block, municipality, municipal corporation, district and state levels. The ministers in charge of the district nominated the government members in the committees.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:09 PM IST