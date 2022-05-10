Pt Shivkumar Sharma no more: Bhopalites deprived of Shiv-Hari Jugalbandi forever

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites won’t be able to enjoy the jugalbandi of music maestros Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia, which was to be held at Bahirang, the open auditorium of Bharat Bhavan under ‘Mahima Samaroh’ on May 15.

Shivkumar Sharma, 84, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The Jugalbandi of the legendary musicians was to be held at the Bhavan after a gap of eight years, says chief administrative officer of the Bhavan, Premshankar Shukla. Earlier, they both had performed on the foundation day of the Bhavan in 2014. “We had got the consent from both the musicians for the event,” he added.

The last time Shivkumar Sharma played at Bhopal was in 2018, when he had performed jugalbandi with his son as part of the Niramay Samaroh at Bharat Bhavan. In 2014, he performed Jugalbandi with Hari Prasad Chaurasia.

Shukla said that Sharma had a special affection for Bharat Bhavan. “He never refused our invitation,” he said.

According to Shukla, the famed musician had first performed at Bharat Bhavan on 12 February 1991. His next performance was in 2013 in Badal Raag Samaroh, followed by in 2014 on Bharat Bhavan’s anniversary when he performed jugalbandi with his son. His next performance was in the Santoor Samaroh in July 2016. On November 17, 2016, he took part in Jammu-Kashmir Samaroh. His last performance was on March 4, 2018.

Shukla said that he received a call from the manager of Pt Sharma at around 11 am, informing him about the death. “He was like a saint. Music was his world and for him, nothing existed beyond music,” Shukla said.

State culture minister Usha Thakur said that Pt. Sharma’s death was an irreparable loss to the world of music. She said that Sharma had made Santoor a popular musical instrument. “He brought Santoor on a par with other classical instruments like Sitar and Sarod,” she said.

Praveen Mishra, a music student from the city said that Pt Sharma had once told him that “Indian classical arts are meant to transform the self as spirituality is woven into their tapestry.”

Social activist Kumud Singh said that for her, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma was a synonym for inner peace. “I can’t say whether I heard him or watched him or did both as his fingers moved rapidly on Santoor.”

Pt. Shivkumar Sharma from Jammu is credited with making the santoor a popular classical instrument. He was the first Indian to play classical music on Santoor. He composed the background music for one of the scenes in Shantaram's film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje in 1956. He recorded his first solo album in 1960. In 1967, he teamed up with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra to produce a concept album, Call of the Valley (1967), which turned out to be one of Indian classical music's greatest hits.

Further, he composed music for many Hindi films in collaboration with Hariprasad Chaurasia, starting with Silsila in 1980. They came to be known as the Shiv-Hari music duo. Some of the movies they composed music for were musical hits, such as Faasle (1985), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993). Pt Sharma was also an accomplished singer.

