Protest Erupts In Jabalpur Over Gun Carriage Factory's ₹50,000 Fee For Durga Puja Fair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gun Carriage Factory in Jabalpur has demanded a fees of Rs 50,000 for installation of Durga idols and organisation of a fair. On this demand, people of Jabalpur and the organising committee have protested. The incident took place on Monday near the GCF land in the city.

The protestors claim that they have been installing durga idols and have been organising a fair for the past 50 years without paying a dime. Now, suddenly the officers of GCF want a fees for the same. Police, along with officials from the factory reached the spot and pacified the protestors.

According to information, every year, during the navratri, a fair is organised at the Chungi Chowki ground in Ghamapur. The ground is owned by the GCF and is given every year for the fair. According to the organisers, the factory officials have not demanded any fees up until now. This year, GCF's Additional General Manager has issued an order that if the fair is to be organised on the land, a fees of Rs 50,000 is to be paid. If the fees is not paid, the fair will not be organised.

As soon as this order got public, the organisers of the fair and other residents surrounded the area and staged a protest against the fees. The organisers claim that the officials of the factory are anti-sanatan. With the help of police and other officials, both the parties are made to made to sit with one another and are working on a solution.