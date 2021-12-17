Protest against privatisation: 40K bankers take to streets in-state; 7000 banks keep shutters down

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day nationwide bankersí strike began on Thursday with over 7,000 public-sector banks across Madhya Pradesh shut and the 40,000 bankers taking to streets to protest against privatisation of banks in the country.

About 5,000 bankers in the capital city assembled in front of the zonal office of UCO bank at 11 am and staged a protest against the governmentís policy of privatisation of the public-sector banks.

The convener of the united forum of bankers' union, Sanjeev Sablok, said, 'The banks were shut on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well. No staff or officials of any public-sector bank will be working for these two days.'

ìIf the government doesn't take cognizance of our concerns and stop privatisation immediately, we will stage an indefinite strike and the banks will be shut for as long as the government does not agree to our terms,î he added.

The bankers raised slogans against the government and staged the protest for more than one and a half hours.

Coordinator VK Sharma said, 'Privatisation policy of the government is not only regressive but also against the interest of the general public. These banks have more than Rs 157 lakh crore deposited in them that belongs to the common people who toil day and night to earn it. All that money will be in danger if banks are privatised as any bank can declare bankruptcy any day.'

'PSBs act as catalysts in the economic development of our nation in general and particularly for the underprivileged sections of the society and backward regions of the country. Nationalised banks have played a major role in the development of agriculture, small trade, small business, SSI, transport and in upliftment of weaker sections of the society,' he added.

Sharma said, ìThe 7000 branches of the public-sector banks in MP have a business of Rs 8,70,000 crore, which would be affected on both the days.î

Insurance union members extend support

The members of All India insurance employeesí union extended support to the bankersí strike on Thursday as they staged a protest outside their offices at lunch break, the Bhopal divisional general secretary of the body Mukesh Bhadoriya told Free Press. They will stage a protest on Friday as well, added Bhadoriya.

Banks operational on Saturday

The bankers made sure that the customers did not have to face much trouble due to their strike. They had filled up all the ATMs on Wednesday. V K Sharma, coordinator united forum of bankersí union, said people did not face cash shortage on the first day of the strike, though they may be troubled a little on day two. The banks will open on Saturday, but most of the work would begin from Monday, he added.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:40 AM IST