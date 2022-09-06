Proposal from forest department; visit tourist, picnic spots in rain & face the music

Forest/ Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has made a proposal for six months punishment for tourists if they visit picnic, tourist spots or waterfalls in rains in the state.

Recently, 100 tourists were trapped in the Amargarh Falls due to flooding in a drain. The tourists were however rescued safely. After this incident, strictness has been maintained at picnic spots of Bhopal, Raisen and Sehore district. A team of around 20 people will be stationed on Saturday and Sunday at Amargarh Falls.

In Kerwa Dam of Bhopal, a large number of people come to visit during the rainy season and often many people also become victims of accidents, due to which strict action is being taken here too.

Bhopal DFO Alok Pathak informed that a strict ban has been imposed on Kerwa. Guards are stationed here throughout the day. There is a ban on going there after 4 in the evening. According to Ratapani SDO, half-a-dozen guards have also been deployed at Doodh Jharna and Bhadbhada Waterfall.

During the rainy season, a large number of people come to see Amargarh Falls, located 70 km from the state capital Bhopal, but now visiting this tourist place can put them in trouble. Tourists can be punished for six months for visiting Amargarh Falls and Digambar Falls.

SDM Budhani Radheshyam Baghel said that the administration will implement rules according to the proposal. The places have been notified by the forest department. Section 144 of the IPC will be imposed there and action will be taken against violators under Section 188 of the CrPC -- there is a provision of imprisonment of 6 months for this.

