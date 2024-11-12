 Property Dealer Shot Dead In Gwalior Over Financial Dispute With Ex-Business Partner; Accused On The Run
The body has been sent for postmortem, and police have started recording statements of the family members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer was gunned down by his ex-business partner in MP's Gwalior city. The incident took place on Monday evening in the city's Shatabdipuram area. The victim endured four shots to his chest. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Onlooker saw this happening and immediately called police. Police, along with forensic officers, arrived at the scene and began investigation. The body has been sent for postmortem, and police have started recording statements of the family members. Further investigation is underway.

According to information, the victim, identified as 30-year-old Sunil Gurjar, was a resident of the Maharajpura area of the city. Gurjar had a property business, which he used to run in partnership with the accused. The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Bhadoria. Once, a dispute broke out between Bhadoria and Gurjar, which led to the dissolution of the partnership. Moreover, Bhadoria also owed money to Gurjar.

On Monday, Gurjar went to his ex-business partner's house to get his money back. Talking to Bhadoria, the conversation heated up. In the heat of the conversation, Bhadoria, along with three other associates, took out his licensed gun and fired four shots at Gurjar. As soon as they saw him fall to the ground, Bhadoria and his associates fled the scene.

Police Investigation

The police have also recorded statements from a couple eyewitnesses and the family of the deceased. With reference to the statements, police have lodged a case, and an investigation into the matter has begun.

