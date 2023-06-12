Priyanka To Blow Poll Bugle From Jabalpur Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress's campaign for state Assembly polls from Jabalpur on Monday. She may also release State Congress Manifesto christened as Priyadarshini.

Jabalpur is at the centre of the state's Mahakoshal region, which has a sizable number of tribal voters. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 11 of the 13 ST seats in eight-district division.

Stare Congress media cell chairman KK Mishra said state Congress President Kamal Nath, party MLAs would attend her programme.

“Congress manifesto is almost ready. Priyanka Gandhi may release it during her Jabalpur visit. It mostly focuses on women empowerment and welfare,” said a Congress leader pleading anonymity.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Bhupendra Gupta countered BJP government’s claim of providing overall benefit of Rs 3000 under Ladli Laxmi Behna.

“Congress has already promised that it will give Rs 1500 per month to women, gas cylinder worth Rs 500, 100 unit electricity free and social security pension. All these benefits are worth Rs 5,000,” Gupta said.

"The rally in Mahakoshal area will help the Congress in neighbouring Vindh and Bundelkhand regions. Moreover, there is strong anti-incumbency (against BJP government) in Mahakoshal and a large chunk of traditional tribal voters of Congress dwell in this region," he said.

According to Gupta, Priyanka’s Jabalapur rally will have impact on Mahakausal belt, Vindya region.