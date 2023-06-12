Priyanka Should Seek Apology For Congress Leaders’ Anti-Women Remarks: Sharma

BJP state chief VD Sharma | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a potshot at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of her proposed Jabalpur visit, the BJP state president VD Sharma said when she arrives on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, she should seek apology from people of state for the anti-women remarks of Congress leaders

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi should also seek apology for the ‘act’ of Congress MLA Umang Singhar due to which a helpless woman had to take the extreme step, said the BJP leader, adding that she should also seek apology as Kamal Nath had protected a rape-accused son of Congress MLA Murli Moghwal.

The party general secretary should also clarify her stand on Kamal Nath who had dubbed a woman an 'item' and Digvijaya Singh who once described a lady as ‘Tanch Maal’, said Sharma.

He went on to say that if Priyanka Gandhi does not speak on these issues then the people of state will understand that she is not having the guts to call a spade a spade .

“ Priyanka Gandhi often speaks about women empowerment. But wherever (states) Congress is in power, no solid steps have been taken for women empowerment,” said the state BJP chief. “ At the same time, she should also praise the BJP government for starting the Ladli Behna Scheme for women empowerment,’ he asserted.