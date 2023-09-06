Private Company Manager Booked For Raping Minor | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A manager at a private company in Bhopal allegedly raped a 15-year-old Class 11 student by filming her obscene videos. He kept blackmailing her and violated her modesty for two months, the police said.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said she visited place of her mother’s college friend. She met Vimlesh and formed friendship with him. In July 2023, Vimlesh reached girl’s school and took her to a mall in the city.

Later that day, he took her to his friend’s room in Misrod where he threatened her with dire consequences and raped her. Later, the accused dropped her home and told her that he had filmed her obscene videos.

He threatened to circulate the videos online if she did not meet his demands. He then called her to different locations for two months and exploited her sexually.

The girl shared her ordeal with her mother recently who reprimanded her. The survivor then told about it to her kin who approached a social service organisation. The authorities of institution then helped her lodge an FIR in the case at Misrod police station. Search is on for the accused.