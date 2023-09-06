 Private Company Manager Booked For Raping Minor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPrivate Company Manager Booked For Raping Minor

Private Company Manager Booked For Raping Minor

In July 2023, Vimlesh reached girl’s school and took her to a mall in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Private Company Manager Booked For Raping Minor | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A manager at a private company in Bhopal allegedly raped a 15-year-old Class 11 student by filming her obscene videos. He kept blackmailing her and violated her modesty for two months, the police said.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said she visited place of her mother’s college friend. She met Vimlesh and formed friendship with him. In July 2023, Vimlesh reached girl’s school and took her to a mall in the city.

Later that day, he took her to his friend’s room in Misrod where he threatened her with dire consequences and raped her. Later, the accused dropped her home and told her that he had filmed her obscene videos.

He threatened to circulate the videos online if she did not meet his demands. He then called her to different locations for two months and exploited her sexually.

The girl shared her ordeal with her mother recently who reprimanded her. The survivor then told about it to her kin who approached a social service organisation. The authorities of institution then helped her lodge an FIR in the case at Misrod police station. Search is on for the accused.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Alleges Molestation With BJP MP Riti Pathak Onstage During CM Chouhan's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Speaker Announces More Facilities For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College  

MP: Speaker Announces More Facilities For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel College  

Madhya Pradesh: Gram Chaupaals In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh: Gram Chaupaals In Chhatarpur Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh: Janmashtami Celebrated In Samaritans School, Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Janmashtami Celebrated In Samaritans School, Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Teachers Feted On Teachers' Day In Sironj

MP: 7th Teachers' Day Felicitation Function Organised In Itarsi

MP: 7th Teachers' Day Felicitation Function Organised In Itarsi