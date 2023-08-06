 Prisoners Should Mull Over Misdeeds, Change Their Attitude: ADJ
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district judge (AJD) Ashok Bhardwaj has advised the prisoners at sub-jail to mull over their misdeeds and change their attitude so that they may lead a better life.

He made the statement at a camp organised by the Legal Aid Committee on the premises of the sub-jail on Saturday. Justice Shashank Singh Rajput spoke about the rights and duties given by the Constitution.

By accepting the legal aid provided by the government, the prisoners can rebuild their future, he said. Deputy superintendent of jail Alok Kumar Bhargava informed the prisoners about the jail manual and jail legal clinic.

