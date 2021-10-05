Prime Minister to interact with beneficiaries of 'Svamitva' scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Oct 6

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 'Svamitva' scheme, which aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas, in Madhya Pradesh on October 6 via video conferencing.

He will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, the PMO said.

Svamitva is a scheme of the Union ministry of panchayati raj.

It will pave the way for the use of property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas, the PMO noted.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:50 PM IST