India reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi to interact with SVAMITVA scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh today

He will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, as per the Prime Minister's Office.
ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

He will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
