Pride Month 2023: Same-Sex Marriages Do Not Find Favour With Most City Transgenders

Same-Sex marriage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The transgender community in city is not in favour of same sex marriage as they believe that is against nature and would hinder or even stop the process of procreation.

Same-sex marriages are the subject-matter of a case pending with the Supreme Court. Last month, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court reserved its judgment in the case. The case was filed by 18 couples, seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

Devi Rani, a transgender, said that she was against marriages between people of the same gender. “When we visit homes where a marriage has taken place or a child has been born, what do we tell them? We bless them, we give them good wishes, we express the hope that their family may grow. This is not possible in same-sex marriages. How will the next generation of your family be born?” she said.

Another transgender Suraiya Guru, terming same-sex marriages ‘wrong’, said, “Ye galat hai, ye kudrat ke khilaf hai (It is wrong. It is against nature).”. Suraiya said that the transgenders do not marry. “We cannot marry and we don’t marry,” she said.

Another transgender person and social activist Sanjana Singh Rajput said that she was neither against nor in favour of same-sex marriages. “Actually, this issue does not concern us at all. Marriages are out of the question in our community,” she said.

Sanjana further said that every person has a right to claim an identity of their own. “If those marrying a person of the same sex call themselves transgender, they have a right to but the fact is that they do not fall in the category of the third gender,” she said.

Garav Prateek, a Queer person, however, said that same-sex marriages should be allowed. “Marriage brings with it a bouquet of human rights including property and adoption rights. So, why should those who are sexually drawn towards persons of the same sex be deprived of these rights,” Prateek said. If same-sex marriages are legalised, it will be a very welcome development, Parakeet added.

The Central Government has already told the Supreme Court that it is against same-sex marriages and that it will be seeking the opinion of the states in the matter. The issue is unlikely to be resolved soon. The government is only trying to drag on the issue.

Adil Khan, Advocate