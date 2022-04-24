Pressed for time, says MPHRC as 2,490 complaints remain unaddressed

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission is yet to address 2,490 complaints pending since last one year, sources said on Sunday. Time constraint, is the reason the commission cited for its inability to look into the complaints.

The human rights watchdog received 8,677 complaints between April 2020 and March 2021, lowest in the past 20 years. Of these, the commission was able to address 6029 complaints.

The very next year, i.e. 2021-22, the commission received 8,827 complaints, a slight increase from the previous year. The total number of complaints the commission was to look into last financial year were 11,625 complaints (including 2,798 pending plaints of year ‘20-21) .

The sources informed that the commission managed to dispose off as many as 9,129 complaints in last financial year but 2,490 are still lying unredressed.

The sources said that the commission has forwarded 29 recommendations to the state government on the complaints it received.

The public relation officer of MPHRC Ghanshyam Singh told Free Press that the commission was constituted in September 1995. The number of complaints received by it in 1996-1997 was 1,611. By 1999-2000, the figure had shot up to 10,816.

The highest number of complaints was received in 2005-06 (15,655). The other years in which the number of complaints was more than 15,000 were 2004-05 and 2006-07. In the past two decades, the MPHRC received less than 10,000 complaints in only four years – 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20, and of course in 2020-21, when they were less than 9,000.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:17 PM IST