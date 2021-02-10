President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh in March

Jabalpur: President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on March 6.



A meeting of administrative officials was held over Kovind's scheduled stay to review preparations. In this meeting, the route plan, traffic plan, meeting arrangements at the venue, parking of vehicles and security arrangements were discussed.



Divisional Commissioner B Chandrashekar instructed the officials to complete all arrangements on time ahead of the VVIP arrival. During the meeting, he also discussed the arrangement of staying of all VVIPs, including the guests.



In this meeting, Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur zone) Bhagwat Singh Chouhan, Collector Karmveer Sharma, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anup Kumar Singh, Additional Collector Sandeep GR, Riju Bafna, CEO of Zila Panchayat, Administrative Officers of High Court and officials of all departments concerned were present.

