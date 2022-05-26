President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Arogya Manthan programme in Bhopal on May 28

Convoy rehearsal for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind in city on Thursday. President is on a 3-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from May 27-May 29. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate Arogya Manthan programme at Kushabhau International Samagra Centre Bhopal on Saturday, as per an official statement.

The topic of the programme “One Nation-One Health is the need of the present time”. Arogya Bharti is organising the programme in association with the state government.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and AYUSH minister Ramkishore Kavre will be present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons national organisation secretary of Arogya Bharti, Dr Ashok Kumar Varshney said, “During the Corona period, the society realised that it is not sufficient to only have the right medicine for every disease. Small remedies are also very effective in maintaining good health. If every person becomes aware of his own health, then he can remain healthy without medicine.”

He said, “All types of physicians and people interested in their health can also do this work. From the point of view of treatment, not only allopathic medicine but Ayurveda and Homeopathy along with allopathy or Ayurveda and Homeopathy separately also appeared to be effective in this difficult period.”

On the basis of these findings, he said, if health was seen in its entirety in disease diagnosis and prevention, then quality healthcare could be reached in remote rural areas. Along with this, the medical and population ratio could also be corrected. In view of this, the need of "One Nation-One Health System" was felt.

According to national publicity head Arogya Bharti Mihir Kumar Jha, Arogya Bharti has been doing this type of work with a sense of service throughout the country since the last 20 years. There will be statements of subject-experts related to this topic in the Arogya Manthan.

The key statement will be delivered in the programme by Dr Raghvendra Kulkarni, founder president of Arogya Bharti.

Along with this, Dr Sanjay Gupta will throw light on the topic of medical education and research work. Dr Indranil Basu will give his views on clinical practice and public health.

National officials of Arogya Bharati, medical students, doctors, teachers and researchers will participate in the programme.