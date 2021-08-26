e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

CBI registers nine cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal, say sourcesTOLO news reporter Ziar Khan Yaad clarifies over his death reports, says he was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

President Kovind appoints Pranay Verma as MP High Court judge

The order of his appointment was issued on Thursday.
ANI
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur

Advertisement

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Pranay Verma as the Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The order of his appointment was issued on Thursday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Pranay Verma to be a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a release by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family killed as wild elephants go on rampage in Anuppur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal