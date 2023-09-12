 President Felicitates Dindori Woman Farmer Lahri Bai
President Felicitates Dindori Woman Farmer Lahri Bai

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu felicitated woman farmer from Dindori, Lahri Bai with Plant Genome Patron Farmer Award for 2021-22 on Tuesday. She was felicitated for conserving and promotion of “Sri Anna species”.

She received cash prize of Rs 1,50,000, a citation and a memento during the investiture ceremony of the Farmers’ Rights Global Seminar. The programme was organised at C. Subramaniam Auditorium, New Delhi.

Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present in the programme.

Lahri Bai, a resident of Bajag tehsil of Dindori district, had developed a seed bank of rare “Sri Anna” species like Kodo, Kutki, Sanwa, Kaag, Sikiya and Madua with the help of Baiga community. She would be holding an exhibition of seed bank in global symposium to be held from September 12 to 15, 2023 in Delhi. MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel congratulated Lahri Bai on her remarkable achievement. Notably, her work was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

