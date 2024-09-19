 President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ; Lauds Efforts Of Safai Mitras (WATCH)
President Murmu also prayed for the happiness, prosperity, prosperity and well-being for the people living in the country. The state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accompanied her in the temple.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu seek blessings of Mahakal at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu reached Ujjain on Thursday morning. She sought blessings at Mahakal Temple and performed 'abhishek' of the sacred Jyotirlingam.

She prayed for happiness, prosperity, and well-being for the people living in the country. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accompanied her in the temple.

After worshipping Baba Mahakal, the President of India, along with Madhya Pradesh CM, sweeped Koti Teerthkund located in the temple premises. With this, she gave the message of cleanliness to countrymen.

Governor Mangubhai Patel was also present on this occasion.

Earlier in the morning, she addressed Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain. Highlighting Indore's back-to-back win and Bhaopl's award for the cleanest capital, she praised the efforts of the cleanliness workers for the exceptional performance of Madhya Pradesh in the Swachh Bharat survey.

She felicitated five safai mitras, including four women, and also laid the foundation stone for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road, to be built at Rs 1,692 crore. The MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Presiudent Draupadi Murmu also visited the exhibition organized in Ujjain on the occasion of 'Swachhta Mitras felicitation ceremony'. She also interacted with artisans present in the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Murmu planted a Kadamb (Bur flower) sapling on the campus of Residency Kothi in Indore.

Governor Patel and CM Yadav planted the saplings of Rudraksh and Parijat trees, respectively, on the premises, officials reported.

