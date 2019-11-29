Pragya Thakur's health is fine, cancel her bail: Cong MLA Arif Masood

Bhopal: Political leaders including the sadhus and saints are raising questions on the statement given by the MP Thakur about the Godse, in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Congress MLA Arif Masood staged a demonstration and demanded that the Government of India should appeal and get the Malegaon bomb blast accused and member of parliament Pragya Thakur’s bail cancelled.

Mirchi Baba too here on Thursday, demanded that Sadhvi should provide clarity on her connection with Nathuram Godse.

The MLA staged dharna at Budhwara and said that the MP is on the bail on the health issue and now her health is fine, now the GoI shall appeal in the Court and get her bail cancelled.

He said Godse was a terrorist and he had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi and the MP Thakur is praising him in the parliament.

A memorandum address to the President Of India, demanding cancellation of Pragya’s Lok Sabha membership was submitted to the SDM.

Masood informed that on November 30th a foot march will be taken out in the four wards of the city and will conclude at 11 Number Bus Stop.

The Mirchi Baba while addressing the media, asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ‘is he has forgiven Pragya for her earlier statement and what about the Wednesday’s statement’.

He also ask that ‘why she is having feeling for Godse, is she is having relation of past life or in current life’.

The Baba added that “The soil of this country had bathed with the blood of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and the member of parliament is parsing the killer of Mahatma and the BJP is sitting quite”.