Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Khurai in MP gets 5th position in country in AHP component category

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Khurai municipality in Sagar district has received 5th position in Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component category under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The municipality has also bagged first place in the state for the best work, as per an official release.

Urban development and Housing minister and MLA from Khurai Bhupendra Singh congratulated all the residents for the success.

Under AHP, the state governments through their agency or private partnership build housing projects for EWS, LIG ??and MIG segments according to their capacity.

Khurai Municipality CEO Bhaiya Lal received the award in Bhopal on Friday and handed it over to minister Bhupendra Singh. Singh expressed confidence that the municipality of Khurai would continue to achieve more successes in future.

ADB development plan

Khurai municipality has been selected in the integrated development plan of Asian Development Bank (ADB), as per the release.

The minister reviewed projects of his department at a meeting especially the drinking water schemes of Bandri and Malthoun worth Rs 41.29 crore and Rs 31.89 crore respectively. The minister also reviewed the progress of Khurai sewage project, infrastructure development plan under the integrated development plan selected by Asian Development Bank.

At the meeting, it was informed that drinking water projects of Bandri and Malthoun received in-principle approval from ADB. The tender process for this will be start in second week of November, 2021. In the integrated development plan of ADB, Budni, Nasrullaganj and Chitrakoot cities of the state have also been selected.

All the works related to infrastructure development in the city can be included in integrated development plan. An amount of about Rs 380 crore is available for the scheme, out of which about Rs 175 crore will be spent for Khurai's development.

