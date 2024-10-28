Pradesh Congress Committee Announces New Appointments; Dissatisfaction Among Senior Leaders Over Exclusions

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Long-awaited appointments in the Pradesh Congress Committee were finalised on Saturday late evening, but dissatisfaction among Congressmen who failed to get a place also spilled out. The state party president Jitu Patwari has though assured the aggrieved lot to have patience as three more committees are to be constituted in coming months.

“In coming days, the names of secretaries, the discipline committee and political affairs committee will be announced and many leaders will be inducted into these bodies, " said Patwari while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

On Sunday, former Indore city president Pramod Tandon, who has been appointed as a special invitee, resigned from the post and the party’s primary membership, in an apparent displeasure over the appointment. There is also resentment among leaders over not giving place to ex-MP Nakul Nath, ex-MLA Laxman Singh, Surendra Choudhary, Sajid Ali, and Sanjay Masani in the new committee.

The newly constituted body includes 177 members with 71 general secretaries and 17 vice presidents. Former chief ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath also secured place in the PCC. The appointment came almost 10 months after Patwari took the office of PCC chief. Speaking about Nakul Nath not being given a place in the PCC committee, the party state president clarified that Nakul is the member of the political affairs committee.