Power Crisis Deepens: 700 MW Gap In Demand & Supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh department of energy is finding it challenging to fulfill the power demand which has exceptionally increased across the state due to the deficient rainfall. Its efforts to get electricity from other parts of the state are also not getting the desired result.

The farmers are enraged as power supply for irrigation has been cut down to seven hours from ten hours. The farmers are finding it hard to save their withering kharif crops like soybean and paddy. “On September 3, the electricity demand rose to a historical level of 15,000 megawatt.

On Saturday, power demand was 14,000 megawatt. We have never seen such increased power demand in the month of September,” a senior officer of the department told Free Press. The availability of electricity in the state is 14,300 megawatt.

Overall, there is a difference of around 600 mw to 700 mw in electricity demand and supply, he informed. The efforts to get the electricity from other states are also hitting the hard rock as they hardly have excess power to share it with others.

It is for the first time in the history of 122 years that rainfall in the country has plummeted to 33 per cent below the seasonal average. Sources said that the department is now clinging to the hope of revival of rainfall in any part of the state as it will bring down the electricity demand.

here is a possibility of rain in eastern regions of state in the coming days. But if rain continues to elude then the situation will become worse.

Farmers worried, hardly 3-4 hours regular power supply

Farmers are in a fix over how to save their crops in the wake of drought-like situations. The farmers are depending on tube wells, wells and rivers but power cuts have aggravated their problems.

“The situation is very bad as far as Kharif crops are concerned. They are on the verge of withering due to a long gap in the rainfall activities. Government has also cut down power supply from ten to seven hours and that too is not regular, the farmers are hardly getting three to four hours power supply.

The farmers are in a bind and are helplessly looking at their withering crops. We have given a memorandum at tehsil level across Vidisha over the electricity crisis,” said Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Vidisha district president Narayan Singh Raghuvansi.

