Poster-making contest on 100th year of Red Cross

Hoshangabad: Youth Red Cross organised a painting competition for AIDS and environment awareness on the occasion of centenary year of the Red Cross Society on Friday.

The event was organised at Government Home Science Postgraduation college. Students made posters on environment conservation and AIDS awareness. Principal of the college. Kamini Jain coordinated the event.

The programme aimed to expand the grip of Redcross movement in the society and join different sections of the society with the movement.

The society headquarters has decided to organise a monthly event on every third Friday.

Maya Pal and Babli Kushwah won the first prizes in poster making competitions in environment conservation and AIDS awareness categories, respectively. Nitu Pawar, Sheetal Mehra and Preeti Thakur judged the competition.